What's coming to Netflix in April: 'Shadow and Bone' and 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

With the start of a new month comes a long list of fresh content to check out on Netflix. Below we highlight some of the more notable originals and back catalog entries joining the service in April to help you decide how to best spend your time.

Leading the company's slate of originals this month is Shadow and Bone. The series adapts Leigh Bardugo's best-selling fantasy novel trilogy and duology. The adaptation was penned and produced by Eric Heisserer of Arrival and Bird Box fame. You can stream the entire series starting on April 23rd.

Another promising original joins the service on April 2nd. Concrete Cowboy is a coming-of-age story and urban western starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin. On April 7th, Dolly Parton fans are in for a treat with Netflix adding Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. The documentary features performances from the likes of Willie Nelson, Katy Perry and Leon Bridges. Looking for something more lighthearted? Check out Thunder Force two days later. Featuring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, this one is a superhero movie with a twist.

Those with kids will want to mark the 30th on their calendars. That's when The Mitchells vs. The Machines will start streaming. The animated film is the latest project involving Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who previously worked on The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

If the upcoming slate of originals doesn't do it for you, some of the more notable third-party movies joining the platform this month include Legally Blonde, the Pianist and The Time Traveler's Wife. Oh, and on the 16th, Guillermo Del Toro's Crimson Peak hits the service.