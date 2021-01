The Mitchells vs. The Machines is about a family who are struggling to relate to each other as technology plays a larger role in their lives. On a cross-country road trip to take eldest daughter Katie to college, helper robots and other machines emerge as a threat to their family bonding time.

Along with a talented voice cast (which includes Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride), The Mitchells vs. The Machines has plenty of behind-the-scenes clout. Among the producers of the film are Philip Lord and Christopher Miller, who were behind the likes of The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Director and co-writer Mike Rianda previously worked on Gravity Falls.