Netflix hypes its 2021 film slate, promising a new movie every week

Netflix has a ton of high-profile movies in the pipeline, and it will release at least one original film every week this year. It currently has 71 flicks on its 2021 slate, according to Variety, and it gave a peek at some of them in a sizzle reel.

The lineup runs the gamut of genres, from family comedies and action movies to romcoms and horror flicks. They include heist film Red Notice (with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds), Western The Harder They Fall (starring Regina King and Idris Elba), Zack Snyder's latest zombie extravaganza Army of the Dead and the star-studded satire Don't Look Up, which features the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The final installments of the Kissing Booth and To All The Boys... trilogies are on the way, as is Outside the Wire, which stars Anthony Mackie as a cyborg soldier and arrives this week.