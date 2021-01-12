Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Netflix hypes its 2021 film slate, promising a new movie every week

Films starring Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and Meryl Streep are on the way.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ARCHIVO - Dwayne Johnson en el estreno de "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" el 13 de julio de 2019 en Los Angeles. Johnson dijo que adquirió la liga de fútbol estadounidense XFL. El actor de 48 años hizo el anuncio en Twitter y según reportes pagó 15 millones de dólares. La XFL canceló su temporada por la pandemia de COVID-19 y se tuvo que declarar en bancarrrota. (Foto Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, archivo)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Netflix has a ton of high-profile movies in the pipeline, and it will release at least one original film every week this year. It currently has 71 flicks on its 2021 slate, according to Variety, and it gave a peek at some of them in a sizzle reel.

The lineup runs the gamut of genres, from family comedies and action movies to romcoms and horror flicks. They include heist film Red Notice (with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds), Western The Harder They Fall (starring Regina King and Idris Elba), Zack Snyder's latest zombie extravaganza Army of the Dead and the star-studded satire Don't Look Up, which features the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. The final installments of the Kissing Booth and To All The Boys... trilogies are on the way, as is Outside the Wire, which stars Anthony Mackie as a cyborg soldier and arrives this week.

Netflix could add more movies to this year's lineup if it acquires some from film festivals. In any case, despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting many productions on hold last year, Netflix has plenty movies up its sleeve for the next 12 months. They could help it hang onto subscribers amid the battle for attention with rival streaming platforms — HBO Max will stream all Warner Bros. movies on the same day they hit theaters in 2021, including blockbusters like Dune and The Matrix 4.

In this article: netflix, movies, film, red notice, army of the dead, outside the wire, dont look up, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

Startup claims its new wearable can monitor blood sugar without needles

View
Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

Apple's iPad drops to all-time low of $299 at Amazon

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
After US Capitol assault, a different cybersecurity threat emerges

After US Capitol assault, a different cybersecurity threat emerges

View
Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

Square Enix’s mysterious PS5 exclusive ‘Project Athia’ is coming in early 2022

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr