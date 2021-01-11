Samsung's latest home robots can do chores and nag you to stop working

CES wouldn’t quite feel right without Samsung showing off some robots. A year after it unveiled grapefruit-sized spherical bot Ballie, Samsung has revealed some new machines it’s working on to help out around the home.
Bot Handy has an extendable gripper arm it can use to help you take care of things like loading the dishwasher, setting the table and pouring drinks. There are cameras on the robot’s head and arm and, according to the company, the advanced AI can identify objects of various sizes, shapes and weights. Bot Handy can detect the item’s material composition and use the right amount of force to grab and move it, Samsung claims. The robot also extends vertically to reach higher spots around your place.