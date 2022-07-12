Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is the first non-English series to earn a best drama Emmy nomination

For the first time in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy has nominated a non-English series for Outstanding Drama. Netflix’s Squid Game earned the distinction on Tuesday when the organization announced the nominations for the 2022 awards . In addition to Outstanding Drama, the runaway hit earned 14 total nominations, including an Outstanding Lead Actor nod for star Lee Jung-jae.

Depending on how you want to count the nominations, Netflix either earned the most or second-most of any streaming company on the list. All told, Netflix productions scored 105 nominations this year, second only to the 140 netted by HBO and HBO Max, but the grouping of HBO’s cable and streaming operations under one umbrella has been an ongoing source of controversy within the industry.

HBO also had the most-nominated series with Succession. The show earned 25 nods from the Academy, including nominations for Outstanding Drama and two Outstanding Actor considerations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. With 20 nominations, Apple’s Ted Lasso earned the most nominations of any streaming-exclusive series. Jason Sudeikis will get a chance to defend his best actor win from last year. Thanks to shows like Ted Lasso and Severance, Apple had a strong performance. It earned 51 nods, up from 35 the year prior. Notably, Jon Stewart, who returned to late-night TV last year with the Problem with Jon Stewart on TV+, was snubbed in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category.

Disney’s performance was a mixed bag. On the back of 17 nominations for Only Murders In The Building, Hulu more than doubled its nominations from last year to 58. Disney+, however, only came away with 34 nods, a significant drop from the 71 it netted last year. That said, other streaming platforms didn’t do nearly as well as even Disney+. Amazon’s Prime Video secured a modest 30 nominations, while Paramount+ and Peacock only came away with 11 and three nods apiece.