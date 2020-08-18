Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: The Irishman

Netflix's The Irishman will get a Criterion Blu-ray release in November

The Martin Scorsese gangster flick will also be available in DVD.
1h ago
The Irishman
The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is still very much available for streaming on Netflix, but you’ll soon be able to get a physical copy if you want one for your library. The Criterion Collection has started accepting pre-orders for its Blu-ray and DVD copies of the film, which will set you back $32 and $24, respectively. It was named one of Criterion’s November titles, alongside films like Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai and Moonstruck, and will be available on the 24th that month.

Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour gangster film starring Robert de Niro received 10 Oscar nominations but ultimately struck out. Still, Netflix announced shortly after its release that 26.4 million accounts watched the movie in its first week — the streaming giant was even confident that the viewership number would reach 40 million accounts in its first 28 days.

The Criterion version of the film is a new 4K digital master that Scorsese approved. While it wasn’t explicitly mentioned on its product page, it could mean that the film was mastered in 4K but is only on the Blu-ray disc in 1080p. You may not actually get a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution Blu-ray disc. Also, it doesn’t look like you’re getting new commentary with the physical releases, but you’re still getting extra content typically bundled with Criterion releases.

Those extras include a new documentary about the making of the film and a newly edited roundtable conversation between Scorsese and his stars from back in 2019. You’re also getting a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film entitled The Evolution of Digital De-aging and archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran, the mob hitman de Niro portrayed in the movie.

Netflix originally revealed that The Irishman is getting a Criterion release back in January, along with Roma, Marriage Story, American Factory and Atlantics. Roma’s and Marriage Story’s physical Criterion copies are already available for purchase.

