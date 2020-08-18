Netflix's The Irishman will get a Criterion Blu-ray release in November

The Criterion version of the film is a new 4K digital master that Scorsese approved. While it wasn’t explicitly mentioned on its product page, it could mean that the film was mastered in 4K but is only on the Blu-ray disc in 1080p. You may not actually get a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution Blu-ray disc. Also, it doesn’t look like you’re getting new commentary with the physical releases, but you’re still getting extra content typically bundled with Criterion releases.

Those extras include a new documentary about the making of the film and a newly edited roundtable conversation between Scorsese and his stars from back in 2019. You’re also getting a 2019 program on the visual effects created for the film entitled The Evolution of Digital De-aging and archival interview excerpts with Frank “the Irishman” Sheeran, the mob hitman de Niro portrayed in the movie.

Netflix originally revealed that The Irishman is getting a Criterion release back in January, along with Roma, Marriage Story, American Factory and Atlantics. Roma’s and Marriage Story’s physical Criterion copies are already available for purchase.