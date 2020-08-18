Netflix's The Irishman will get a Criterion Blu-ray release in November

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is still very much available for streaming on Netflix, but you’ll soon be able to get a physical copy if you want one for your library. The Criterion Collection has started accepting pre-orders for its Blu-ray and DVD copies of the film, which will set you back $32 and $24, respectively. It was named one of Criterion’s November titles, alongside films like Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai and Moonstruck, and will be available on the 24th that month.
It is what it is, and what it is is huge news — THE IRISHMAN will join the @Criterion Collection this November! https://t.co/zlVAaFxWUC pic.twitter.com/Yi2reUdDEM— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 18, 2020
Scorsese’s three-and-a-half-hour gangster film starring Robert de Niro received 10 Oscar nominations but ultimately struck out. Still, Netflix announced shortly after its release that 26.4 million accounts watched the movie in its first week — the streaming giant was even confident that the viewership number would reach 40 million accounts in its first 28 days.