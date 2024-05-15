Netflix will stream its first NFL games on Christmas Day

After dipping its toes into live sports with golf and tennis exhibitions, Netflix is taking a major step forward on that front. The company has locked in a deal with the NFL to air a Christmas Day doubleheader, marking the first time that it will broadcast games from the league. Netflix will stream at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026 as well. These games won't be blacked out in competing teams' home markets.

Reports last week suggested Netflix was in play for Christmas Day NFL games, and that was seemingly why the league postponed the reveal of its 2024 schedule until today (when Netflix is trying to win over advertisers at its upfront presentation). To that end, it's not yet clear which NFL teams will be the first to square off live on Netflix around the world, though we'll find out when the league releases the schedule at 8PM ET.

Of course, Netflix isn't the first streaming service to broadcast NFL games. Prime Video has been showing them for years , while YouTube is the home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

It's not Netflix's first foray into the NFL as a whole, either. Last year, it debuted Quarterback, a hit unscripted series that followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season. A self-explanatory follow-up show called Receiver will arrive this summer.