Netflix will stream its first NFL games on Christmas Day
The three year-deal includes a doubleheader this holiday season.
After dipping its toes into live sports with and tennis exhibitions, is taking a major step forward on that front. The company has with the to air a Christmas Day doubleheader, marking the first time that it will broadcast games from the league. Netflix will stream at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026 as well. These games won't be blacked out in competing teams' home markets.
suggested Netflix was in play for Christmas Day NFL games, and that was seemingly why the league postponed the reveal of its 2024 schedule until today (when Netflix is trying to win over advertisers at its upfront presentation). To that end, it's not yet clear which NFL teams will be the first to square off live on Netflix around the world, though we'll find out when the league releases the schedule at 8PM ET.
Of course, Netflix isn't the first streaming service to broadcast NFL games. Prime Video has been showing them , while YouTube is the
It's not Netflix's first foray into the NFL as a whole, either. Last year, it debuted Quarterback, a hit unscripted series that followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 season. A self-explanatory follow-up show called Receiver will arrive this summer.
Before we get to Christmas Day and Netflix's first NFL games, the company will stream a boxing card , which is somehow now an official professional fight. The holiday NFL games will also act as something of a warmup for Netflix as the company will every week in January.