Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix is making a live-action prequel series to 'The Witcher'

It'll delve into the origins of the first Witcher.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
45m ago
Comments
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

tv series
Netflix

After several filming delays due to COVID-19, you probably shouldn’t expect to see season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix anytime soon. But fans have even more to look forward to: in addition to an anime film, the streaming service has a live-action prequel show in the works.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-part spinoff that takes place about 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia was roaming around. It’ll delve into how “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is one of the creative forces behind it. Declan de Barra, who wrote an episode of The Witcher and worked on Marvel's Iron Fist, is also involved.

Netflix didn’t reveal a timeline for when you’ll be able to watch The Witcher: Blood Origin nor any of the cast. Still, you’ve been looking to find out how the world of the original show came to be, the prequel will shed much more light on that.

In this article: streaming, the witcher, tv, the witcher blood origin, netflix, thewitcherbloodorigin, spinoff, thewitcher, prequel, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
12 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Chernobyl mold could shield astronauts from deep-space radiation

Chernobyl mold could shield astronauts from deep-space radiation

View
Apple's braided Thunderbolt 3 cable costs $129

Apple's braided Thunderbolt 3 cable costs $129

View
Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

Doritos may have spoiled the next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game

View
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks again in detailed hands-on video

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks again in detailed hands-on video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr