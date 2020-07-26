Netflix is making a live-action prequel series to 'The Witcher'

After several filming delays due to COVID-19, you probably shouldn’t expect to see season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix anytime soon. But fans have even more to look forward to: in addition to an anime film, the streaming service has a live-action prequel show in the works.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.



Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a six-part spinoff that takes place about 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia was roaming around. It’ll delve into how “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is one of the creative forces behind it. Declan de Barra, who wrote an episode of The Witcher and worked on Marvel's Iron Fist, is also involved.