New York City launches a cyberdefense center in Manhattan

Amazon, IBM and the NYPD are some of its participants.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|07.09.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
July 9th, 2021
In this article: infrastructure, New York City, news, Amazon, gear, NYPD, internet, IBM, NYC, security, cyberattack
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 27: The sun sets on the skyline of lower Manhattan, One World Trade Center and the Statue of Liberty in New York City on June 27, 2021 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Infrastructure cyberattacks are quickly becoming a significant problem in the US, and New York City is opening a facility that could help fend off those potentially dangerous hacks. The Wall Street Journal reports that NYC has launched a long-in-the-making Cyber Critical Services and Infrastructure (CCSI) operations center in Manhattan to defend against major cyberattacks.

The initiative's members are a mix of public and private sector organizations that include Amazon, the Federal Reserve Bank, IBM, the New York Police Department and multiple healthcare providers. If a cyberattack hits, they'll ideally cooperate closely to both overcome the attack and muster a city response if the digital offensive hobbles NYC's infrastructure.

Politicians first floated the idea in 2017, but CCSI has been a strictly virtual initiative until now.

NYC is the first US city to have such a cyberdefense center, but it might not be the last. Cities like Atlanta and Baltimore have reeled from ransomware attacks in recent years, in numerous cases taking a long time (and a lot of money) to recover. A coordinated operations facility could help those cities bounce back quickly from a wide variety of hacks, or at least mitigate the damage.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget