New York City says it will reassess police use of facial recognition

According to Mayor Bill de Blaiso, New York City will place additional restrictions on police use of facial recognition. The pledge comes after the NYPD employed the technology to identify a prominent Black Lives Matter activist.
"We need to be very sparing in our use of facial recognition technology," said Mayor de Blasio in response to a question from a Gothamist reporter during his August 17th media availability (skip to 38:35 mark to hear the relevant comments). "... in a world where we've unfortunately dealt with violent acts of terror here in New York City, there is a place for facial recognition but with really clear checks and balances."