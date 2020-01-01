EA can make Madden games until 2026 after renewing its NFL deal

Electronic Arts and the National Football League have agreed to extend their partnership for the Madden NFL series until 2026. That means the Madden games, including the current Madden NFL 20, will remain the only simulation-style football games — with photorealism, current players and official team names — sanctioned by the NFL.
Along with the deal, both parties said they would develop a closer relationship with the aim to make Madden more true-to-life. “This partnership will also focus on design, visualization and development innovations to grow and deepen the world of Madden NFL, impacting how it plays and feels, and how players connect to the world of the NFL as it happens,” said Electronic Arts in a press release.