US regulators will share automated vehicle test data with the public

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a new initiative that will give you access to more information on automotive vehicle tests conducted by various companies. It’s a voluntary effort called Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing (c) Initiative, which aims to increase transparency in the industry. The program will also enable Federal, State, and local government “to coordinate and share information in a standard way.”

At the moment, the project counts nine companies and eight states as participants. Beep, Cruise, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Local Motors, Navya, Nuro, Toyota, Uber and Waymo have signed on to be part of the program. Meanwhile, the participating states are California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.