Nikon's Z6 II and Z7 II flagships feature dual card slots and 4K 60p video

Nikon has unveiled the 24-megapixel Z6 II and 45.6-megapixel Z7 II full-frame mirrorless flagship cameras with similar bodies to the originals, but some much-needed improvements under the hood. To start with, both models now support 4K video at 60 fps rather than 30 fps, meaning they can better compete with the Canon EOS R5/R6, Panasonic’s S5 and the Sony A7S III.
There are a couple of caveats there on the Z6 II, namely that 60 fps 4K video is cropped to an APS-C size (and won’t be available until February 2021), while oversampled 4K 30p video uses the entire sensor width. Meanwhile, the Z7 II has a slight 1.08 times crop on 4K 60p video, while also using the full sensor width for 4K at 30 fps.