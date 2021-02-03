Nikon Z7 II review: A solid upgrade that lags behind its rivals

That’s not a bad thing. I liked the Z7’s handling, thanks to the generous complement of manual controls and its deep, comfortable grip. All the dials, buttons and joystick are well-positioned to make the camera both fast and easy to shoot with. The Z7 II is also built like a tank, so I’d feel confident taking it nearly anywhere.

The menus and interface are also largely unchanged. You can navigate the menus using the joystick or touch display, though the menus are a bit dense. As such, it can be a bit difficult to find a setting compared to Sony and Canon’s latest cameras, so your best bet is to take some time to set the camera up using the custom settings menu.

The 3.2-inch, 2.1-million dot rear display is very sharp, matching Canon’s R5 and beating the Sony A7R IV. However, it only tilts one way and doesn’t swivel, so you can’t use it for vlogging or selfies. It’s generally fine for its intended landscape shooting purpose, though.

Steve Dent/Engadget

While the display may be sharp enough, the Z7 II packs a 3.69 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder, which is a bit too low-res for a camera with this many megapixels. All of its main rivals, including the R5, A7R IV and Panasonic S1R have 5.76 million dot EVFs.

One of my biggest problems with the original Z7 was the single XQD card slot. Luckily, Nikon addressed that on the Z7 II by adding a second slot, so you now get both a CFExpress and UHS II slot. That will give professionals a backup while shooting, or let you choose between faster CFExpress storage or cheaper UHS II cards.

Another key flaw that Nikon addressed is battery life. A new battery design allows for 420 shots, nearly double the previous model -- though still well below Sony’s A7R IV, which can hit up to 670 shots on a charge. It greatly extends video recording times as well -- I was able to get nearly two hours of 4K 25 fps video recording on a charge if I avoided using the EVF.

The ports remain unchanged: You still get mini HDMI, USB 3.2 and microphone and headphone ports -- a full complement suitable for video shooters. The USB-C port can power the camera externally while shooting, which is a good option for studio photographers.

Performance

Steve Dent/Engadget

Along with improvements in the display, storage and battery life, Nikon has made some gains on the performance front too. The sensor hasn’t changed, so most of that is thanks to an update from single to dual Expeed 6 processors.

As before, it shoots at up to 5.5 fps with continuous AF enabled, or 10 fps in single-shot AF mode. However, it now has a much larger buffer, so you can take 77 12-bit RAW photos before it will stop -- not bad, considering the 45-megapixel image size. The EVF is more responsive too, so it blacks out less during continuous shooting.

More of those shots will be in focus as well, thanks to some AF improvements. It now works better for continuous shooting -- if you touch to select a subject, it will stay locked on pretty tenaciously. I also saw improvements in face and eye-detect mode, as it tended to keep a lock even if my subjects turned around or stayed out of frame. And you can focus in lower light down to -3EV, or even darker using the “Low Light AF” feature.