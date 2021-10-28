Ninja's 10-in-1 multicooker is 41 percent off at Amazon today

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you want a do-everything multicooker, but don't need an Instant Pot? You're in luck. Amazon is selling Ninja's OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 for $119, a 41 percent discount on the regular price, as part of a one-day sale. This may be the best Ninja cooker deal yet — there was a Prime Day deal last year for a less-capable (if larger) 9-in-1 model that still cost more.

It's easy to see the appeal for this model. It handles typical multicooker tasks like pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming and yogurt, but it also includes air frying (not always present in multicookers) and a nesting broil rack that lets you broil or steam on different levels. The 6.5-quart capacity is also just slightly higher than the six quarts you find in comparable Instant Pot models, so Ninja's offering is worth considering if you're worried about space.

The drawbacks mainly stem from your choice of ecosystem. Instant Pot's fandom is large enough that you'll find recipes and other guides for it where you won't with Ninja's cookers. If you're just interested in preparing a tasty dish, though, there's no reason you have to follow the crowd — especially not at a price like this.

