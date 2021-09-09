Nintendo and LEGO team up for a foldout 'Super Mario 64' block set

After teasing it yesterday, Lego and Nintendo have unveiled the Lego Super Mario 64 block set, complete with microscale levels including Peach's Castle along with several microfigures, Lego announced. The companies describe it as a "unique way for fans to rediscover the magic of Super Mario 64."

Along with Peach's Castle, the 2,064-piece set includes Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble, all appearing when you unfold the large, brick-built question mark block. You also get microfigures including Mario and Princess Peach, or you can add full-sized Mario or Lego Luigi features for interactive play, complete with "unique music and sounds from the video game," according to the companies. Players can also seek out "hidden Power Stars that reveal secret reactions from the figures," as hinted in the build instructions.

The new set joins other Nintendo/Lego collaboration products, including Lego Super Mario and a Lego Luigi kit. "It’s difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game’s iconic levels full of discovery and secrets," said Lego's Pablo González. It will come exclusively to Lego stores and Lego.com around the world on October 1, 2021, at a retail price of $170.00.