'Axiom Verge 2' is out on Switch, PC and PlayStation today

"Garden Story" and "Boyfriend Dungeon" are also available to download today.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.11.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 11th, 2021
In this article: Loop Hero, news, gaming, Axiom Verge 2, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, Garden Story, video games
Axiom Verge 2
Tom Happ

With Samsung hosting its latest Unpacked event earlier today, you may have missed Nintendo's Indie World showcase at noon ET. It was only about 20 minutes long, but the company had a lot of news to share. Most notably, you can download Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to Tom Happ's acclaimed 2015 Metroidvania, today. If you don't own a Switch, it's also available on PC via the Epic Games Store and PlayStation 4.

Axiom Verge 2 is not the only Switch indie you can download today. In all, there are six other games you can play today. Of those, the highlights are Boyfriend Dungeon and Garden Story. The former is a hack-and-slash title where you can romance and date the weapons you find on your adventure, while the latter is a top-down Zelda-like RPG set in a charming world filled with anthropomorphic plants.

Then there are the indie games you can look forward to playing at a later date on your Switch. Leading that pack is Tetris Effect, which will finally make its way to Nintendo's portable console on October 8th. This latest version of the game will include both single-player and multiplayer components. 

Other highlights include Eastward, a new action RPG from Stardew Valley publisher Chucklefish Games, and the highly-acclaimed Loop Hero, which came out on PC and Mac earlier this year. Both will arrive on Switch before the end of the year. We're also looking forward to a game called Bomb Rush Cyberpunk. It's reminiscent of Jet Set Radio and is coming to Switch sometime next year.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget