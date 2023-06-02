Nintendo kicks off the summer with pastel-hued Joy-Con controllers

Nintendo has a solution if your Switch is looking a little drab, or if you need an extra controller pair for a Mario Kart session. The company is releasing Joy-Con controllers in two pastel color combos, purple/green and pink/yellow, on June 30th. Both sell for the same $80 as other shades and deliver the same combination of motion control and "HD rumble" as before.
Additional controllers are must-haves for games with local multiplayer, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, a Joy-Con set in particular is useful for any titles with motion controls (such as Arms) or four-person multiplayer (like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). It's often a good idea to get Joy-Cons in different colors so that there's no ambiguity as to which units are yours.
This isn't going to address the potential for Joy-Con drift, and you may want a Pro Controller if you prefer a conventional gamepad. There are some good third-party alternatives, too. Still, this adds some welcome variety. You now have your pick of six color pairings, most of which weren't available when the Switch launched. It's just a question of whether or not you're willing to invest more into the Switch six years after its debut.