Image credit: Kris Naudus / Engadget

A few Nintendo Labo kits drop to $20 each on Best Buy

Including the Nintendo Labo VR starter kit with a blaster.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
18m ago
Kris Naudus / Engadget

If you, or more likely your children, are looking for a way to mix up your gaming while you’re home social distancing, you may be interested in two deals Best Buy is offering on Nintendo Labo gear. Today, the Labo Toy-Con VR kit and blaster are on sale for $20, down from $40. The Toy-Con vehicle kit is also on sale for $20, down from $70.

When Nintendo introduced the DIY cardboard kits as a way to give the Switch more applications, we knew it was an ingenious idea. When we reviewed the Labo kits, they scored relatively high. One of the main drawbacks was that building the DIY accessories can be a time sink, but chances are, that may not be as much of a deterrent these days.

The kit discounted today will put you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane or submarine. We haven’t reviewed this kit specifically, and some kits are more fun than others, but driving games tend to be a pretty safe bet.

Nintendo took things up a notch when it introduced Labo VR kits, like the blaster combo pack that’s on sale now. We gave Nintendo Labo VR a score of 79 because it’s easy to assemble and comfortable to wear. It’s not going to take on Playstation VR, but it’s only $20 with this discount, and it provides a decent VR experience with Nintendo Switch. Plus, you’ll get a chance to blast through alien invasions.

The last time Labo kits went on sale like this was in mid-April, so if you’ve had your eye on them, this is a good time to make a purchase. 

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

