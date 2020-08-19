Nintendo is bringing the Switch to Brazil at last

More than five years after it stopped all of its direct sales in Brazil, Nintendo says it will soon release the Switch in the country. Since the console’s debut in 2017, the only way people there have been able to get their hands on the Switch is through imports or resellers.

Greetings to all the Brazilian Nintendo fans out there! We’re excited to announce that #NintendoSwitch will be coming soon to Brazil!



Stay tuned to these channels for more info:

Facebook: https://t.co/dQwMX6PHP3

Instagram: https://t.co/Sp4HJFQA63 pic.twitter.com/0Ri5a8Vj6l — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 19, 2020

Nintendo pulled out of Brazil in 2015 due to high tariffs on imported products. There’s certainly an appetite for the Switch there, though. In July 2019, developers and fans ran an unofficial Nintendo Direct in an attempt to persuade the company to backtrack. More significantly, President Jair Bolsonaro lowered taxes on game imports last August, according to The Rio Times.