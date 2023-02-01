Nintendo brings back discounted game vouchers for Switch Online subscribers

Don't worry if you missed out on Nintendo's bargain game vouchers from 2019 — they're back. The company is once again offering a pair of vouchers for $100 to Switch Online subscribers. If you buy two eligible $60 games, this could save you $10 on each. Needless to say, this could help you score a deal for a a blockbuster like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom even when it's brand new.

There are conditions beyond the limited catalog. You have to use the vouchers within a year, so you can't save them for perpetuity. You also can't hold more than eight at a time. You do get My Nintendo Gold Points equivalent to five percent of what you pay, though. Nintendo doesn't say if or when the vouchers will

There's no secret behind the strategy for the vouchers. Nintendo clearly hopes you'll not only join Switch Online, but commit to buying multiple games where you might have otherwise bought just one. Still, it's difficult to ignore the value. Even one set of vouchers can recoup the cost of Switch Online if you were already planning to buy games. In theory, you could quickly build a collection of major titles while saving a significant amount of money.