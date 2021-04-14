Watch Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase here at noon ET

A blue Switch Lite wasn't the only news Nintendo had up its sleeve this week. The company will host its latest Indie World Showcase at noon ET today. The stream will run for around 20 minutes and highlight some new indie games that are coming to Switch.

You shouldn't expect updates on the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or any other big first-party games, of course. Still, there could be some big surprises in store. At an Indie World Showcase in December, Nintendo announced the sudden arrival of Among Us on Switch.

It'll be worth watching just in case there are any major announcements. Even if there aren't, you never know, you might catch a glimpse of your next favorite game. You can check out the Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase below at noon ET.