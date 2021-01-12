Nintendo's intensely red Mario-themed Switch will be available February 12th

Last fall, Nintendo announced a slew of games and other announcements to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. Somewhat unexpectedly, Nintendo has another limited-edition product coming soon: the Switch - Mario Red & Blue Edition. The console, dock and Joy-Cons are all a bright, fire-engine red that evokes Mario’s classic color. But throw in the blue Joy-Con grips and you might find your eyes bleeding a bit. Nintendo completes the look with a red-and-blue carrying case that is unsurprisingly bright but has subtle gray glyphs representing various Mario enemies. It’s a distinctive set, for sure, but it’s also just a lot. Behold:

Nintendo

This set costs $299, the same price as the regular Switch, and it’ll be available at “select retailers” starting on February 12th. As with most limited-edition consoles, we expect this one to sell out quickly, so set your calendar if you want to take the plunge. While the whole look is a bit intense, that red Switch console and dock are pretty fabulous, and should look good with a variety of other Joy-Con color combos. The red Joy-Cons with the blue grip, on the other hand... well, there’s no accounting for taste. Also, WHY did Nintendo leave the Switch’s kickstand gray? The world may never know.