Nintendo is releasing an ornate, limited-edition Monster Hunter Switch

It's coming to Europe, at least, in March.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Limited edition 'Monster Hunter Rise' Nintendo Switch
Nintendo

Nintendo has released flashy special edition Switch consoles before, but its latest might be particularly appealing if you’re a fantasy fan. The gaming giant is releasing a limited edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch on March 26th (more on availability later) whose design can best be described as... elaborate. The Joy-Cons and the Switch back are festooned in patterns and symbols, while the dock features a golden image of the central monster, Magnamalo, on top of yet more symbols.

A matching Pro Controller also features Magnamalo.

Nintendo limited edition 'Monster Hunter Rise' Switch box
Nintendo

Whether or not you particularly care for the artwork, it might be a worthwhile purchase if you were already inclined to get Monster Hunter Rise alongside the Switch. The limited edition include a download code for the game, the Deluxe Kit DLC and bonus material like special armor for your Palico and Palamute.

Whether or not you can buy this console is another matter. Nintendo has committed to releasing the Monster Hunter Switch in Europe, but hadn’t mentioned North American availability as we wrote this. We’ve asked the company about its plans. We wouldn’t be surprised if this model reaches other countries, but there’s also a chance you’ll have to stare lovingly from afar.

Nintendo 'Monster Hunter Rise' limited edition Switch back
Nintendo
