Nintendo is releasing an ornate, limited-edition Monster Hunter Switch

Nintendo has released flashy special edition Switch consoles before, but its latest might be particularly appealing if you’re a fantasy fan. The gaming giant is releasing a limited edition Monster Hunter Rise Switch on March 26th (more on availability later) whose design can best be described as... elaborate. The Joy-Cons and the Switch back are festooned in patterns and symbols, while the dock features a golden image of the central monster, Magnamalo, on top of yet more symbols.
A matching Pro Controller also features Magnamalo.