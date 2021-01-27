Nintendo is releasing an ornate, limited-edition Monster Hunter Switch

Nintendo

Whether or not you particularly care for the artwork, it might be a worthwhile purchase if you were already inclined to get Monster Hunter Rise alongside the Switch. The limited edition include a download code for the game, the Deluxe Kit DLC and bonus material like special armor for your Palico and Palamute.

Whether or not you can buy this console is another matter. Nintendo has committed to releasing the Monster Hunter Switch in Europe, but hadn’t mentioned North American availability as we wrote this. We’ve asked the company about its plans. We wouldn’t be surprised if this model reaches other countries, but there’s also a chance you’ll have to stare lovingly from afar.