Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller drops back down to $59 at Amazon

While Nintendo's Joy-Cons are suitable for casual gameplay, they can get uncomfortable to use for long stretches of time — and serious gamers will want something a bit more flexible. Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller has been one of our favorite options for such users, and now it's back on sale for $59 at Amazon. That's $11 off it's normal price and a return to its all-time low. Prime members will see the $59 sale price on the product page, but non-Prime members will have to add the controller to their carts to see it.
For fighting and action-adventure games, the Pro Controller is much more comfortable to use than Joy-Cons. We like its comfortable grips and left-side D-pad, and it pairs quickly and easily with the Switch. And since it's a first-party accessory, you'll get features like an infrared sensor and vibration — things that most third-party controllers don't have. One of the few things holding the Pro Controller back is its standard $70 price tag, which is why sales like this offer the best opportunity to grab one and save a bit of money in the process.
But if that remains out of your budget, an alternative (and recent new favorite) is 8Bitdo's Pro 2, a $50 controller with a similar design to Nintendo's accessory. In addition to that familiar setup, the Pro 2 works with Switch, Windows, macOS, Android and Raspberry Pi, and it comes with a removable battery pack that you can charge up and use regularly, or swap out for two AA batteries when you know you won't be able to plug it in for a while.
