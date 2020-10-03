Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller drops back down to $59 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While Nintendo's Joy-Cons are suitable for casual gameplay, they can get uncomfortable to use for long stretches of time — and serious gamers will want something a bit more flexible. Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller has been one of our favorite options for such users, and now it's back on sale for $59 at Amazon. That's $11 off it's normal price and a return to its all-time low. Prime members will see the $59 sale price on the product page, but non-Prime members will have to add the controller to their carts to see it.

For fighting and action-adventure games, the Pro Controller is much more comfortable to use than Joy-Cons. We like its comfortable grips and left-side D-pad, and it pairs quickly and easily with the Switch. And since it's a first-party accessory, you'll get features like an infrared sensor and vibration — things that most third-party controllers don't have. One of the few things holding the Pro Controller back is its standard $70 price tag, which is why sales like this offer the best opportunity to grab one and save a bit of money in the process.

But if that remains out of your budget, an alternative (and recent new favorite) is 8Bitdo's Pro 2, a $50 controller with a similar design to Nintendo's accessory. In addition to that familiar setup, the Pro 2 works with Switch, Windows, macOS, Android and Raspberry Pi, and it comes with a removable battery pack that you can charge up and use regularly, or swap out for two AA batteries when you know you won't be able to plug it in for a while.

