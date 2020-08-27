Someone squeezed a Nintendo Wii into a Game Boy Color-like case

My latest project is complete! The goal was to make a portable Wii the size of a GameBoy Color, and after 9 months of work it's finally finished. pic.twitter.com/upeF2rHyKR — GingerOfMods (@GingerOfMods) August 27, 2020

GingerOfMods 3D-printed the shell and frankensteined the Wiiboy Color together using bits and pieces of other Nintendo consoles, as Kotaku noted. The dual joysticks are from Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and GingerOfMods yanked the face buttons from a DS Lite, while circuitry from a GameCube controller ties those together. The rear has triggers, Z-buttons, and a cooling fan.

There’s a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. GingerOfMods says it’ll run for two or three hours on a single charge, but you can plug in an external battery pack to keep playing The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess or some such a bit longer. Unlike a lot of current smartphones, it has a headphone jack too, so all is well in this corner of the world.

It’s not clear whether it has WiFi or Bluetooth modules. Since there’s no sensor bar, you wouldn’t be able to get the full use out of a Wii Remote anyway. However, the console can simulate the controller shaking that many Wii games require.

Modders have been making portable Wii consoles for years, but this one stands out because of how polished it is, and because of its clear resemblance to another classic Nintendo console. And, yes, GingerOfMods does take commissions.