Nintendo's Labo VR starter set drops to $20 at Best Buy

If the fact we frequently highlight Labo deals wasn’t a giveaway, we like the kits a lot. When Nintendo first introduced the concept back in 2018, we gave the original Variety and Robot sets scores of 86 and 83. The act of putting together the Toy-Cons that come with each collection is something that has been a consistent highlight of the lineup.

Compared to some of the other Labo sets, we didn’t like the VR starter set as much, giving it a score of 79. The included blaster is an obvious highlight. It’s sturdy, easy to assemble and, most importantly, fun to play with. However, we didn’t like using the headset itself as much. Playing games like Breath of the Wild in VR isn’t a lot of fun and it could do with a head strap. However, at $20, the VR Starter Set is a steal.

