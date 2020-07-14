Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kris Naudus / Engadget

Nintendo's Labo VR starter set drops to $20 at Best Buy

The kit includes the excellent blaster Toy-Con.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nintendo VR headset
Kris Naudus / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Switch fans looking to start or expand a Labo collection, take note: Best Buy has lowered the price of Nintendo’s VR starter set to $20, down from $40. The kit includes all the cardboard you need to turn your Switch into a VR headset and build a fearsome-looking blaster. The retailer has discounted the kit a couple of times over the last few months. The current $20 price cut matches the previous discount for the set. So if you missed any of the past times where you could get it for $20, you now have another opportunity to take advantage.

Buy Labo VR Starter Set Kit at Best Buy - $20

If the fact we frequently highlight Labo deals wasn’t a giveaway, we like the kits a lot. When Nintendo first introduced the concept back in 2018, we gave the original Variety and Robot sets scores of 86 and 83. The act of putting together the Toy-Cons that come with each collection is something that has been a consistent highlight of the lineup.

Compared to some of the other Labo sets, we didn’t like the VR starter set as much, giving it a score of 79. The included blaster is an obvious highlight. It’s sturdy, easy to assemble and, most importantly, fun to play with. However, we didn’t like using the headset itself as much. Playing games like Breath of the Wild in VR isn’t a lot of fun and it could do with a head strap. However, at $20, the VR Starter Set is a steal.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, nintendo, labo, best buy, diy, nintendo switch, news, gear, gaming
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
What's on TV: 'Paper Mario,' 'Psych 2' and 'Ghost of Tsushima'

What's on TV: 'Paper Mario,' 'Psych 2' and 'Ghost of Tsushima'

View
You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

View
Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

Facebook used 86 percent renewable energy in 2019

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr