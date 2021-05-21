Mass Effect’s Normandy starship is coming to 'No Man's Sky'

No Man’s Sky has a crossover up its sleeves, and it’s an especially exciting one if you’re a Mass Effect fan. If you take part in one of the space exploration sim’s new expeditions, you’ll be able to add Mass Effect’s iconic SSV Normandy SR-1 starship to your frigate fleet. You'll then be able to send it on missions to other star systems.

Can't believe I'm saying this, but this morning the community unlocked the Normandy from @masseffect in No Man's Sky 😍



What a lovely Easter Egg moment, genuine chills 😭 pic.twitter.com/eBsvvqypfQ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 21, 2021

You have until May 31st to take part in the Beachhead expedition and unlock the Normandy. No Man’s Sky added expeditions , which are seasonal, structured missions, in March. Over the last week, players have been working together to complete the Beachhead expedition by figuring out hidden goals, and now they know the prize at the end of the journey.