Mass Effect’s Normandy starship is coming to 'No Man's Sky'

has a crossover up its sleeves, and it’s an especially exciting one if you’re a Mass Effect fan. If you take part in one of the space exploration sim’s new expeditions, you’ll be able to add iconic SSV Normandy SR-1 starship to your frigate fleet. You'll then be able to send it on missions to other star systems.
Can't believe I'm saying this, but this morning the community unlocked the Normandy from @masseffect in No Man's Sky 😍— Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) May 21, 2021
What a lovely Easter Egg moment, genuine chills 😭 pic.twitter.com/eBsvvqypfQ
You have until May 31st to take part in the Beachhead expedition and unlock the Normandy. No Man’s Sky , which are seasonal, structured missions, in March. Over the last week, players have been working together to complete the Beachhead expedition by figuring out hidden goals, and now they know the prize at the end of the journey.
The fun Easter egg arrives just after BioWare dropped , a remastered bundle of the series' three games. If you can tear yourself away from trying to achieve the perfect ending in the third installment long enough to go on a little adventure in No Man's Sky, it might just be worth it. Meanwhile, No Man's Sky is coming up on its fifth anniversary, and Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray has promised "some other surprises," with more details coming soon.