'No Man's Sky' update adds new planets, volcanoes and sandworms

Hello Games isn’t finished with its frankly-astonishing No Man’s Sky turnaround. Today, the developer has announced another free update for the space exploration game that should make its procedurally-generated planets more varied and, by extension, fun to explore. Update 3.0, otherwise known as Origins, will introduce new procedurally-generated worlds with “more dramatic, awe-inspiring scenery,” according to a blog post. That means a wider color palette and the possibility of thick marshes and swamps, active volcanoes, tornadoes, meteor showers, ground-based firestorms, “vegetative growths” and sporadic bolts of lightning.
Hello Games has improved its weather system, too, so there’s a greater range between super-clear skies and horrifically-overcast days. It should provide a better backdrop as you venture toward new vault-like structures, abandoned settlements, or NPC traders who have landed on the surface.