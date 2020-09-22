'No Man's Sky' update adds new planets, volcanoes and sandworms

That’s not all. Origins will add “never-before-seen” vegetation and alien creatures that can be observed or turned into strange snacks. Hello Games is also promising sandworms and winged creatures, including beetles and butterflies, that hover close to the ground. Aliens can also exhibit new behaviours and group up into larger herds than before. Some planets will even have “synthetic creatures” — no, not the drones that occasionally attack you — that look vaguely similar to the robots in Horizon Zero Dawn.

Menus have been updated, including the Analysis Visor, Discovery Page and teleporter interface, and new filters have been added to the photo mode. If you’re playing on a powerful gaming PC, you’ll also notice that the Ultra setting adds even more detail and draw distance to each planet.

Hello Games

Origins follows Desolation, an update which added spooky derelict freighters. Hello Games also introduced cross-play this year so that you can play with friends regardless of their platform or whether they’re wearing a virtual reality headset. All of these updates — and many, many more — have contributed to a remarkable comeback story. No Man’s Sky underwhelmed at launch back in 2016, in part because Hello Games and its marketing materials had set expectations extraordinarily high. The developer stuck with the project, though, and has slowly won back community support over the last four years. It’s now working on a smaller title called The Last Campfire and another “huge” but unannounced game.