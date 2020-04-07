Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Hello Games

'No Man's Sky' update adds giant mechs with jetpacks

Let's hope they work out better than those pesky 'Fortnite' mechs.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago
The Minotaur Exocraft in No Man's Sky.
Hello Games

Following the major Beyond update back in August, Hello Games has added features to No Man's Sky on a more frequent basis. Following the latest update, there’s a new way to traverse the game’s massive number of planets: inside a giant mech.

You'll be able to hop inside the customizable Minotaur Exocraft and explore in relative safety, as environmental hazards like radioactivity and extreme heat or cold don’t affect it. You can harvest materials from comfort of the cockpit using the mech’s mining laser or upgrade to the terrain manipulator to bore through the surface.

You'll be able to investigate planets in virtual reality while in the mech if you play with PS VR or a Steam VR-compatible headset. Freighter owners can build an Orbital Exocraft Materialiser to summon their Minotaur or other exocraft from anywhere within the same star system. Best of all, though, the Minotaur boasts a jetpack, so you can glide through the air and stomp back onto the surface.

The update brings some other features to No Man’s Sky, such as solar panels for all exocraft so you can juice up their power banks during daylight. It also packs in bug fixes and quality of life improvements, but it’s really all about that mech.

