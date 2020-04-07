'No Man's Sky' update adds giant mechs with jetpacks

Following the major Beyond update back in August, Hello Games has added features to No Man's Sky on a more frequent basis. Following the latest update, there’s a new way to traverse the game’s massive number of planets: inside a giant mech.

You'll be able to hop inside the customizable Minotaur Exocraft and explore in relative safety, as environmental hazards like radioactivity and extreme heat or cold don’t affect it. You can harvest materials from comfort of the cockpit using the mech’s mining laser or upgrade to the terrain manipulator to bore through the surface.