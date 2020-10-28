Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Hello Games

'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

You'll get 32-person multiplayer, 4K, and much more detail.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
19m ago
'No Man's Sky' next-gen update on Xbox Series X and PS5
Hello Games

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just got a last-minute launch title — and while it’s yet another upgrade of an existing title, it’s more meaningful than most. Hello Games has announced next-gen versions of No Man’s Sky for the PS5 and Series X that bring more than the seemingly obligatory 4K, 60 frames per second and fast load times. For one, the revamp brings 32-person multiplayer to consoles, with the ability to build “huge” bases together. Planetary exploration is now a much more social experience if you want it to be.

You can also expect more detail in the world itself. The procedurally generated worlds now include “thousands” more plants and rocks. You should notice greater draw distances, refined shadows and overall improved lighting effects.

Some updates are PS5-specific. You’ll get more advanced haptics through the DualSense controller and immersive sound through the console’s 3D audio. Many of the upgrades should translate to PlayStation VR, too.

Hello Games is promising crossplay with all other platforms, and upgrades are free from PS4 to PS5 as well as from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

You probably aren’t about to buy a new console with No Man’s Sky as a major factor in your decision. However, it still serves as a showcase for what’s possible with the new Microsoft and Sony platforms. Even current-gen games can receive meaningful changes that expand gameplay and freshen the visuals. It’s just a question of whether or not companies can and want to devote resources to updating their games for the new era.

hello games, no man's sky, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, games, video games, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
