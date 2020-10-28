'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just got a last-minute launch title — and while it’s yet another upgrade of an existing title, it’s more meaningful than most. Hello Games has announced next-gen versions of No Man’s Sky for the PS5 and Series X that bring more than the seemingly obligatory 4K, 60 frames per second and fast load times. For one, the revamp brings 32-person multiplayer to consoles, with the ability to build “huge” bases together. Planetary exploration is now a much more social experience if you want it to be.
You can also expect more detail in the world itself. The procedurally generated worlds now include “thousands” more plants and rocks. You should notice greater draw distances, refined shadows and overall improved lighting effects.