Image credit: This Is Noise

Noise Machine is a tiny MIDI controller for creating music on the go

This adorable music production device is small enough to fit inside a jean pocket.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Noise Machine
This Is Noise

You don’t have to look far to find a capable MIDI controller in 2020, but most aren’t as small as the Noise Machine. The diminutive device measures in at 2.1 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches, making it compact enough to fit inside of a jean pocket. Whether that’s enough to make it the smallest MIDI controller in the world, we’re not sure, but what’s clear is it does not lack for features.

The interface consists of 12 buttons, a slider for moving across a seven-octave range and a programable expression knob you can use to control modulation or any number of custom parameters, all in a design that’s reminiscent of Teenage Engineering’s PO-33 KO sampler. You can connect up to 12 different MIDI channels to the Noise Machine, and the 12 notes can be split into two separate channels. There are also looper and sequencer modes.

When it comes to connectivity, you have USB-C for charging the Noise Machine and Bluetooth LE for connecting it to your iOS, Android, Windows and Mac devices. The team behind the Noise Machine says you can use it with every major digital audio workstation, including Ableton Live. What’s more, latency comes in at about a speedy 7.5 to 10 milliseconds when you pair it with another device.

If you like what you see, you can pre-order the Noise Machine through Kickstarter, where it starts at $70. Provided it reaches its modest $27,000 CAD (approximately $20,725) crowdfunding goal, you can expect it to begin shipping sometime in June 2021.

