Ableton Live 11 is coming next year with MPE support

Normally Ableton takes its sweet time between major releases of Live. And that’s not a bad thing. Performing musicians and recording artists demand rock solid reliability and performance. So, you don’t want to be throwing dramatic overhauls of their favorite DAW at them all the time. It was nearly five years between the release of Ableton Live 9 and Live 10. And it was almost four years between Live 8 and Live 9. So, it’s something of a surprise that less than three years after the launch of Live 10, we’re already getting official word of the next entry Ableton Live 11.
We don’t have a concrete release date yet, but Live 11 is expected to land in early 2021 with a host of major improvements. The biggest is definitely MPE support. Basically every other major DAW from Bitwig, to Studio One, to even the lowly Garage Band supports MIDI Polyphonic Expression at this point. So it was quickly becoming a point of contention for tech savvy musicians that wanted to embrace the growing selection of MPE hardware out there. Especially as they’ve gotten more affordable. The MPE curious can even dip their toes in with the $99 Orba from Artiphon, which doubles as a standalone instrument.