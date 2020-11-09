Nokia's first big HMD-made phone in the US is an 8.3 5G for Verizon

The Nokia badge hasn’t been attached to high-profile US carrier launches in a long time (its Windows Phones come to mind), but HMD Global wants to change that. It’s launching the Nokia 8 V 5G UW, an upper-mid-range Android phone exclusive to Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) and its first major American carrier deal. As the awkward name implies, it’s really a take on the 8.3 5G with support for Verizon’s mmWave 5G network — though that may be a good thing if you value display and camera tech above all else.

The 8 V 5G UW centers on a large 6.81-inch, HDR-capable display as well as a quad rear camera setup that promises better-than-usual photos with Zeiss lenses. The 64-megapixel primary camera with 1.6-micron “super pixels” (read: pixel binning) isn’t spectacular by itself, but you’ll also get a 12MP ultra-wide cam that can offer even larger 2.8-micron super pixels for stronger low-light photos. Gimbal-like video stabilization helps, too. A 2MP macro lens and a similarly-sized depth sensor offer some flexibility, though they won’t blow away other devices.