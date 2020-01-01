Unreleased Nokia N95 follow-up pops up on YouTube

Remember the Nokia N95? The Symbian-equipped dual-slider marked a peak design moment of the pre-iPhone era, and as such is a perfect target for YouTuber Mr. Mobile aka Michael Fisher to feature in his “When Phones were fun” series. The latest video provides more than just a nostalgic look back however, as Fisher has also gotten his hands on an unreleased prototype device from Nokia licensee HMD Global that could’ve served as a follow-up to the classic N95.

The Nokia N95 was the last great phone to launch before the iPhone – and it was such a blockbuster that HMD Global almost brought it back!



Join me to revisit the legendary N95, and get an exclusive look at its canceled reboot, on "When Phones Were Fun!" https://t.co/GXK7F0JVoI pic.twitter.com/NReKGm0L6D — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) November 6, 2020

No, it’s not a plastic-y dual-slider candybar, but the non-functional prototype (which appears about six minutes into the video) does have a slider display hiding an array of cameras and speakers that brings to mind devices like the HTC 7 Surround and a ring around its Carl Zeiss camera that doubles as a kickstand.