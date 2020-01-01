Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Unreleased Nokia N95 follow-up pops up on YouTube

YouTuber Mr. Mobile shows off a prototype HMD device that could've revived the Nokia N95 name.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
LAS VEGAS - JANUARY 09: The newly-launched Nokia N95 camera phone is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2007 International Consumer Electronics Show January 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The device features integrated GPS, a five-megapixel camera, 30 frames per second video capture, an MP3 player, and internet radio and e-mail capabilities. The world's largest consumer technology trade show runs through January 11 and features 2,700 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Remember the Nokia N95? The Symbian-equipped dual-slider marked a peak design moment of the pre-iPhone era, and as such is a perfect target for YouTuber Mr. Mobile aka Michael Fisher to feature in his “When Phones were fun” series. The latest video provides more than just a nostalgic look back however, as Fisher has also gotten his hands on an unreleased prototype device from Nokia licensee HMD Global that could’ve served as a follow-up to the classic N95.

No, it’s not a plastic-y dual-slider candybar, but the non-functional prototype (which appears about six minutes into the video) does have a slider display hiding an array of cameras and speakers that brings to mind devices like the HTC 7 Surround and a ring around its Carl Zeiss camera that doubles as a kickstand.

As Fisher mentions, with the return of the Razr and odd efforts like LG’s Wing, it would be nice to see someone else taking a different tack with their hardware, but the odds of this working out well were slim. Still, hopefully some phone manufacturer sees this and tries anyway, so I have another slider device to go with my Samsung Epic 4G, Helio Ocean and Audiovox PPC-6600.

Gallery: Hands-on with the Nokia N95 | 43 Photos

43

In this article: slider, Nokia, Carl Zeiss, Nokia N95, Symbian, Prototype, N95, HMD Global, news, gear
