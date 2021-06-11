NVIDIA to buy autonomous vehicle mapping company DeepMap

Its maps are more precise and updated more often than others.
Steve Dent
S. Dent|06.11.21
@stevetdent

Sponsored Links

Steve Dent
S. Dent
@stevetdent
June 11th, 2021
In this article: self-driving, high-definition, news, gear, DeepMap, NVIDIA, NVIDIA Drive, autonomous vehicles, mapping
NVIDIA bought a company that makes high-definition maps for self driving cars
DeepMap

NVIDIA has acquired DeepMap, a company that makes high-definition mapping technology for self-driving cars. "DeepMap is expected to extend our mapping products, help us scale worldwide map operations and expand our full self-driving expertise," said NVIDIA VP Ali Kani. 

DeepMap provides maps with high levels of precision. NVIDIA points out that maps accurate to within a few meters are fine for turn-by-turn GPS directions, but autonomous vehicles require greater accuracy. "They must operate with centimeter-level precision for accurate localization, [so that] an AV can locate itself in the world," NVIDIA wrote in a blog post.

Frequent updates are also key, so that maps "reflect current road conditions, such as a work zone or a lane closure," NVIDIA said. They also need to scale easily over large AV fleets and offer "fast processing and minimal data storage." 

NVIDIA plans to integrate the tech into its Drive platform to bolster mapping and localization capabilities. Drive technology is currently used by Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Audi, Volvo and others with varying degrees of features and complexity. NVIDIA said it expected to finalize the acquisition in Q3 2021. 

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget