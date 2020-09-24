NVIDIA apologizes for RTX 3090 pre-orders before they even begin

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 is going on pre-order this morning, but it sounds like you’re going to need a lot of luck to get one. In a blog post, the company has essentially pre-apologized for the lack of supply, while stressing that it’s strictly designed (and priced) for enthusiasts.

“Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologize upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day,” the company wrote. “We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.”