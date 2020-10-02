NVIDIA delays RTX 3070 launch to prevent another ordering mess

NVIDIA has announced that it’s delaying the the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card by two weeks to allow it to build more stock ahead of the launch. “We know this may be disappointing to those eager to purchase a GeForce RTX 3070 as soon as possible, however this shift will help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day,” the company wrote.

NVIDIA launched the RTX 3080 GPU last month, but it sold out almost immediately and cards soon appeared on eBay at highly inflated prices. As a result, the company was forced to apologize, saying it was not prepared for the demand. The company even pre-apologized for the lack of GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs before they went on sale, but that card also sold out despite the exorbitant price.