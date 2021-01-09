NVIDIA hints at RTX 30 laptop graphics launch on January 12th

You might not have to wait much longer to get a taste of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series in your laptop. Tom’s Guide points out that NVIDIA has shared a not-so-subtle teaser for its mobile RTX 30 graphics ahead of its January 12th CES event. You only get fleeting glimpses, but the brief clip shows both a laptop and what’s clearly a portable-oriented GPU.

Store listings for RTX 30-equipped laptops might offer a clue as to what you can expect. NVIDIA is reportedly planning rough equivalents to most of its desktop GPUs, including an RTX 3060 with 6GB of RAM, a 3070 Max-Q with 8GB of memory and a flagship RTX 3080 Max-Q with 16GB of RAM — even more than the 10GB of the desktop 3080.