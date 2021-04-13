Watch NVIDIA's GTC keynote in 17 minutes

NVIDIA's GTC conference earlier today saw the company announce its first-ever data center CPU. Grace will integrate NVIDIA's latest GPU technology with ARM's Neoverse cores. The company also announced it's working with MediaTek to bring RTX graphics to ARM-based chips. Speaking of RTX GPUs, it also detailed pro-level versions of its Ampere video cards for workstations.

Finally, the company teased Atlan, its next-generation Drive chip for cars. Slated to arrive in 2025, NVIDIA claims the chip will deliver 1,000 trillion operations per second of performance. As always, we've condensed the entire presentation into a short video you can watch over a few spare minutes.