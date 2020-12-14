NVIDIA’s Shield TV Pro is not just an Android TV device that can stream Netflix and other entertainment services. It also comes with its own storage, can work as a Plex Server and runs NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. The downside is that it’s pretty expensive at $200 and rarely goes on sale, but luckily you can now find them for around $180 at several sites right now, including Best Buy, B&H and Amazon.
Nvidia's Shield TV Pro is down to an all-time low at $180
Google’s smaller Shield TV is also on sale for $130, which is around the same as the Black Friday prices we saw earlier. It has a simpler cylindrical design compared to the dramatic geometric shape of the Shield TV Pro, and is also missing a few features compared to the more expensive model.
The Shield TV Pro has more RAM and storage and is NVIDIA’s only option to run as a Plex server. Otherwise, they both have Google Chromecast built in and can stream Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content, while offering a unique triangular remote control that’s comfortable to hold. You get the fast and relatively new Tegra X1+ processor that can do 4K upscaling while ensuring that GeForce Now gaming works smoothly. For the latter, you can pair them with any Bluetooth controller or opt for NVIDIA’s $59 Shield controller. Both devices are now on sale for a limited time.
