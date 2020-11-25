NVIDIA Shield TV returns to all-time low of $129 before Black Friday

This streaming device earned a spot in our holiday gift guide this year for being one of the more powerful dongles you can get thanks to NVIDIA’s Tegra X1+ processor. The company claims this chip is 25 percent faster than the X1 that came before it, and in the Shield TV, it’s put to good use by helping power an AI-powered HD to 4K upscaler. That means lower-res footage will more closely resemble 4K footage when streamed with the Shield TV.

The device also has Dolby Vision and Atmos support, in addition to support for Alexa and Google Assistant commands. While it’s tubular shape may seem odd if you’re used to stick-like streaming devices, NVIDIA claims that this shape helps avoid wireless interference. You can also hardwire it with its built-in Gigabit Ethernet port, and it comes with a handy, triangular remote. It has yet another unique design, but Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar found it easy and comfortable to use, and he appreciated its lost remote locator, too.

