Latest in Gear

Image credit: Will Lipman Photography

NVIDIA Shield TV returns to all-time low of $129 before Black Friday

Get this powerful Android TV streamer for $21 off.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
12m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NVIDIA Shield TV
Will Lipman Photography
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you like the Android TV ecosystem, NVIDIA’s Shield TV is a great streaming option if you also want something a bit more powerful than a standard Chromecast. It’s an even more compelling pick now that it’s down to $129 in an early Black Friday sale — that’s an all-time-low price that has come around before, but not very often.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Amazon - $129

This streaming device earned a spot in our holiday gift guide this year for being one of the more powerful dongles you can get thanks to NVIDIA’s Tegra X1+ processor. The company claims this chip is 25 percent faster than the X1 that came before it, and in the Shield TV, it’s put to good use by helping power an AI-powered HD to 4K upscaler. That means lower-res footage will more closely resemble 4K footage when streamed with the Shield TV.

The device also has Dolby Vision and Atmos support, in addition to support for Alexa and Google Assistant commands. While it’s tubular shape may seem odd if you’re used to stick-like streaming devices, NVIDIA claims that this shape helps avoid wireless interference. You can also hardwire it with its built-in Gigabit Ethernet port, and it comes with a handy, triangular remote. It has yet another unique design, but Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar found it easy and comfortable to use, and he appreciated its lost remote locator, too.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, bfcm20, NVIDIA Shield, nvidia shield tv, news, gear, entertainment
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

View
Sony's fantastic WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones reach a new low of $200

Sony's fantastic WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones reach a new low of $200

View
Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

Curiosity rover finds evidence of ancient megafloods on Mars

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr