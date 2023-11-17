NVIDIA’s Shield TV Pro drops to a record-low of $170 for Black Friday

This model rarely goes on sale, so you might want to take advantage.

If you’re looking for a streaming device with a bit more oomph than a standard USB stick, you should check out the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. It’s on sale right now for Black Friday, matching a record-low price of $170. That’s $30 off the MSRP, representing a savings of 15 percent for those keeping score.

This is an extremely powerful device, with enough juice to stream movies, run a PLEX server, play games via the cloud and do just about anything you want. There’s a reason, after all, the Shield TV Pro made our list of the best streaming devices you can buy in 2023. It runs on the Android TV platform and boasts a capable Tegra X1+ processor, so it easily handles 4K streams. It’ll even upscale 720p and 1080p video to 4K via the company’s proprietary AI neural network.

We also liked that this box supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, in addition to boasting 16GB of built-in storage for direct uploads of content. You also get 3GB of RAM to help speed up navigation and opening apps. As for content, you have your pick from all of the major streamers and anything else available on the Google Play Store. It’ll also play just about any game from the Play Store, though you’ll have to bring along your own controller.

To that end, you can use the device to opt into NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which provides access to over 1,500 games, including the full spate of Xbox Game Pass titles. The Shield Pro boasts an ethernet port for graphically-intensive game streams. About the only downside to this device is the original asking price, an issue made less urgent due to this sale.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.