'Obi-Wan Kenobi' debuts May 25th on Disney+

The Disney+ Obi-Wan series finally has a release date. Disney has revealed that the limited-run Obi-Wan Kenobi series premieres May 25th (no, sadly not May 4th) on its namesake streaming service. The company didn't share much more than new poster art, but some of the key details are already well-known.

Kenobi has Ewan McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan, with Hayden Christensen portraying Darth Vader. The show will begin with protecting Luke Skywalker following the rise of the Empire, but it's reasonable to presume there will be much more to the story. The Mandalorian veteran Deborah Chow is directing the production.

The series could be crucial for Disney+ as it matures. As part of its latest earnings, Disney revealed that subscribers worldwide climbed 37 percent in 2021 versus 2020, but that the media group running the service saw profits plunge 44 percent. Most of the growth came from India's Hotstar and international expansions. Obi-Wan Kenobi could help Disney+ keep the subscriber count growing in many countries, especially with the help of sibling Star Wars shows like Ahsoka, Andor, Lando, The Acolyte and the recently released The Book of Boba Fett.