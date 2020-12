Microsoft is rolling out fresh versions of its Office apps that work natively with Apple’s M1 chip, the powerhouse of the new Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Mac Mini. Specifically, the apps getting an upgrade are Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.

Microsoft says the programs will run faster and take full advantage of the performance boost provided by the M1. These are Universal apps, and Macs with Intel processors should also run them just fine.