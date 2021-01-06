Get your sweatpants ready, virtual CES 2021 is about to begin!

Instead of braving the hordes in endless trade show halls, questionable restrooms and very poor food decisions, we’ve swapped our badges for comfy clothes and solitude for CES 2021. The first ever virtual edition of the show doesn’t officially start until next week, but companies are already making announcements at a rapid pace. We’re poised to cover all the news remotely as it hits — from the latest TVs to wearables and more.

We’re also replacing our usual stage show with a fully virtual experience. Each day of CES, we’ll offer a collection of press conference reactions, interviews and more live from our virtual venue. You’ll be able to watch everything on the Engadget homepage, starting Monday, January 11th at 7:30AM ET.