Get your sweatpants ready, virtual CES 2021 is about to begin!

News, livestreams and the Best of CES Awards are all coming over the next week.
Billy Steele
1h ago
CES
The Engadget CES 2021 virtual stage Engadget

Instead of braving the hordes in endless trade show halls, questionable restrooms and very poor food decisions, we’ve swapped our badges for comfy clothes and solitude for CES 2021. The first ever virtual edition of the show doesn’t officially start until next week, but companies are already making announcements at a rapid pace. We’re poised to cover all the news remotely as it hits — from the latest TVs to wearables and more.

We’re also replacing our usual stage show with a fully virtual experience. Each day of CES, we’ll offer a collection of press conference reactions, interviews and more live from our virtual venue. You’ll be able to watch everything on the Engadget homepage, starting Monday, January 11th at 7:30AM ET.

And of course, we’re in charge of the official Best of CES Awards once again this year. Submissions are open, and after a painstaking selection process, we’ll announce the winners before the end of the 2021 virtual festivities. As always, our readers will have their say, so be sure to cast your vote when the time comes. Find out who will take home top honors in over a dozen categories on Wednesday, January 13th at 4:30PM ET.

For now, follow all of the pre-show news right here!

