Virtuix is developing a home version of its Omni VR treadmill

You won’t need to set aside a huge area of floor space for an Omni One — it has a diameter of four feet. It’s also supposedly easy to fold away.

Virtuix says it’s applying the “Peloton model to gaming.” Both companies are gameifying at-home fitness, after all. Omni One will have a monthly subscription fee, which you’ll need to pay to play games online, access rankings and be eligible for contests and prizes. Games will be available to buy separately, including some popular third-party VR titles that won’t require you to move around on the treadmill.

Developers who are interested in making games for Omni One can buy a dev kit for $975. Meanwhile, Virtuix is running a funding campaign to raise awareness of the system. Those who invest $1,000 will receive shares in the company as well as a discount of up to $800 on an Omni One. They’ll also get first dibs on the treadmill once production starts.

Until now, Omni systems have primarily been available at entertainment centers like Dave and Buster’s. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily slowed down sales of Virtuix’s commercial treadmills, Omni Pro and Omni Arena, prompting it to ramp up work on Omni One. It originally aimed to ship the system in 2022.