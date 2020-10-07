Virtuix is developing a home version of its Omni VR treadmill

It’s been a long time since we first got to try out Virtuix’s Omni VR treadmill and the company is finally preparing to roll out a more-compact consumer version of the device. It plans to ship the gaming-focused Omni One in the second half of 2020. The system will cost $1,995.
Once you strapped yourself in, you can move your in-game character by physically walking or running. The Omni One, which supports 360-degree movement, will detect crouching and kneeling too. The package includes a VR headset, so you won’t need to plug in an Oculus Rift or some such. Virtuix and third-party developers are working on games for the system, and there will be more than 30 available at launch.