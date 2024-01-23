OnePlus 12 will cost $799 when it launches on February 6

OnePlus has announced pricing and availability for its flagship OnePlus 12 and budget-oriented OnePlus 12R smartphones, along with the OnePlus Buds 3. The OnePlus 12 will go on sale February 6 starting at $799 for the 256GB version, with the 512GB model priced at $899. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R is priced at $599 and the OnePlus Buds 3 will cost $99. Both of the latter models go on sale a week later, February 13.

OnePlus

Both phones have already launched in China, but as a reminder, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of RAM (expandable to 24GB) and storage up to 1TB. It boasts a 50-megapixel main camera (using Sony's big LYT-808 1/1.4-inch sensor) and a 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto lens. It also offers a 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 100W wired fast charging (50W wireless) and comes in glossy white, matte black or green.

The OnePlus 12R, meanwhile, steps down to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with 8GB of RAM (upgradeable to 16GB) and 256GB of storage. It offers what the company calls the "world's-first" LTPO 4.0 screen with an intelligent dynamic refresh rate system that switches between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates for improved performance and battery life. It offers a 50-megapixel main camera and 5,500mAh battery (the largest ever installed in a OnePlus phone apparently), along with the same 100W/50W wired/wireless charging as the flagship.

Mat Smith for Engadget

Finally, the OnePlus Buds 3 give you AI-based noise cancellation (up to 49dB maximum), along with an ultra-wide 15Hz to 40Khz frequency response. They offer 10 hours of non-stop playback or 44 hours via the charging case. With the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec, they're certified by the Japan Audio Society as Hi-Res Audio wireless devices. That all needs to be put to a test, but they're certainly a good deal at $99.

OnePlus is promising that you'll "experience the future of smooth" with the new products — meaning, we'd imagine, that the user experience is rapid and fluid with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The OnePlus 12 also appears to have the company's best camera yet, with Hasselblad tricks and 4K Dolby Vision video. We'll have a look at it soon and let you know if it lives up to those promises.