The OnePlus 8 is $100 off ahead of OnePlus 8T launch

Good phone gets better price.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
43m ago
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship in October, so it’s no surprise that prices for the existing generation are starting to fall. The OnePlus 8 is currently $100 off on Amazon and the company’s own website, with the 128GB model now going for $599 instead of $699. The 256GB configuration is now $699 instead of $799, and this appears to be the only model available on Amazon at the moment.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, which is one of our favorite Android phones this year, is similarly discounted, though only the 256GB option is available on Amazon and the company’s website. For the original $900 starting price, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen with a hole punch cutout for its selfie camera. The display refreshes at a speedy 120Hz for smooth scrolling and animations at that higher resolution, compared to Samsung’s version on the S20 Ultra and Note 20s, which only support 120Hz at 1080p.

You’ll also get a capable Snapdragon 865 processor, a triple camera system with a 48-megapixel main sensor and ultrawide lens as well as a less-sharp telephoto option. With specs that rival Samsung’s S-series, the OnePlus 8 line had price tags to match at launch. Now that they’re $100 cheaper, it might be a good time to pick one up if you were put off by the cost before. Those who want the latest and greatest specs might prefer to wait till Oct. 14th to see what the company’s next flagship might bring.

