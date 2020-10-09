Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ishan Agarwal (Twitter)

Here's your best look yet at the OnePlus 8T

A fresh leak and OnePlus teaser video have arrived in quick succession.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
58m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

OnePlus 8T
Ishan Agarwal (Twitter)

We already had a fairly good idea of what the OnePlus 8T was going to look like. But now, thanks to a fresh leak and OnePlus-made teaser video, we know with absolute certainty how the design will differ from the 8 and 8 Pro. Let's start with the official materials: OnePlus posted a 17-second teaser yesterday that shows the back of the Aquamarine Green variant. We've seen this shade before in plenty of leaks, but it's nice to see a full reveal in video form. The biggest design change is the rear camera module, which is larger than before and positioned in the top left-hand corner.

As The Verge reports, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the video in a forum post and explained how the glass back differs from previous phones:

"After exploring countless iterations with different CMFs (color, material and finish) for more than 4 months, we achieved a breakthrough and produced a remarkable glossy back cover for the new Aquamarine Green variant of the OnePlus 8T. This version takes advantage of diffuse reflection, a form of light refraction that scatters light in an expansive array of angles and directions, to produce a clean, gleaming surface that effectively mitigates the buildup of fingerprints."

If green isn't your bag, leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared some fresh renders of the Lunar Silver variant. The images also corroborate earlier leaks that showed an edge-to-edge display and holepunch notch, just like the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. It's an unsurprising successor that will ship with a 120Hz display and, most likely, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor. Unlike last year’s 7T, however, OnePlus isn't preparing a 'Pro' variant of the 8T. We don't mind the simpler strategy, given the company has already released the mid-range Nord in the second half of 2020, and is reportedly working on another, yet-to-be announced device for the US market.

If you want to know more about the 8T, be sure to tune into the company's digital launch event on October 14th at 10AM ET/7AM PT/4PM CEST.

In this article: OnePlus, OnePlus 8T, leak, render, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

Google has added more natural-sounding voices to Assistant

View
Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

Disney's new AI is facial recognition for animation

View
Amazon released 'The Boys' season two finale a few hours early

Amazon released 'The Boys' season two finale a few hours early

View
Fitbit's Sense smartwatch begins receiving ECG app update

Fitbit's Sense smartwatch begins receiving ECG app update

View
Amazon unveils its first custom, all-electric delivery van from Rivian

Amazon unveils its first custom, all-electric delivery van from Rivian

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr