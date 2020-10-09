Here's your best look yet at the OnePlus 8T

We already had a fairly good idea of what the OnePlus 8T was going to look like. But now, thanks to a fresh leak and OnePlus-made teaser video, we know with absolute certainty how the design will differ from the 8 and 8 Pro. Let's start with the official materials: OnePlus posted a 17-second teaser yesterday that shows the back of the Aquamarine Green variant. We've seen this shade before in plenty of leaks, but it's nice to see a full reveal in video form. The biggest design change is the rear camera module, which is larger than before and positioned in the top left-hand corner.

As The Verge reports, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the video in a forum post and explained how the glass back differs from previous phones: